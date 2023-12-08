A tête-à-tête with Taba Chake

[Indu Chukhu]

Bollywood movie Kadak Singh is releasing on 8 December on Zee 5 Over the Top (OTT) platform. The movie, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, features Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan, besides Indian actors Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Sanjana Sanghi.

What is special about it is that playback singer Taba Chake from Arunachal Pradesh is making his Bollywood debut with this movie. Chake had earlier released an album titled ‘Bombay Dreams’. He sings the song ‘Aye mere dil’ in Kadak Singh.

The song is already being loved by many here in Arunachal. The Arunachal Times brings you an exclusive interview with Taba Chake.

Indu Chukhu: Hello Chake! First of all, congratulations on your debut in Bollywood. Please share your experience with us.

Taba Chake: I am grateful for your wishes. It was an experience I always wanted to earn. My persistence has led to luck in a synchronic way. Mumbai is a city that all artists dream of, including me, and anyone who has heard my songs will have undoubtedly noticed it in my album. The title was ‘Bombay Dreams’. It was the album that made my presence visible in this world.

IC: You have earlier worked with Shantanu Moitra in the album ‘Songs of the River Ganga’. How are you feeling to have worked with him again?

TC: In my artistic journey, I have never encountered a person like Shantanu Moitra; someone who is philosophical and grounded, as well as excelling in his craft. Working with him always means learning and understanding my craft more.

IC: The song is already out on various online platforms. How excited are you to witness the same when the movie will hit in OTT platforms on the 8th?

TC: The feeling is great this time. The fact that I had to act as a live performer on screen left me feeling quite nervous. But yes, every new day is an opportunity for learning.

IC: This year you have come up with so many enthralling numbers, such as ‘Main Udd Chala’ and ‘Monot Pore’ (Assamese). What can your audience expect from the ‘Shaayad’ singer?

TC: I don’t know what more I can expect from myself, because I want to stay like this for the rest of my life. To be an artist who has the ability to touch people’s hearts through their music; whose songs heal people’s souls; whose music is timeless. Fame is not a concern for me. My only desire is to remain like this.

IC: As the year is coming to an end and 2024 is ahead, any interesting assignment?

TC: I am fortunate to have projects that will be seen and heard in Indian cinema in 2024, 2025, and 2026, as well as international tours and collaborations.

IC: In the film, Papon is also one of the singers lined up with you. How do you see Northeasterners coming up in the mainstream industry and raising their hands? Do you think the youths have a bright future in the industry?

TC: Papon is already a well-known playback singer in the country. I have deep admiration and respect for him due to his dedication and work choices. And to see my name along with Shreya Ghoshal, Papon and Pankaj Tripathi in one frame of the album, I feel like I have already won it, coming from a non-musical family background. Just remain in your craft.