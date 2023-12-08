MoRTH shifts RO out of Arunachal because of forcible donation collection

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: In a highly embarrassing report, the ministry of road, transport & highways (MoRTH) said that it has shifted its regional office (RO) from Itanagar to Tezpur, Assam, “due to various unions, associations and other groups demanding money in the name of donation.”

The MoRTH said that “persons from such groups visit our office in groups and interfere with the day to day work, leading to unnecessary delay in delivering the official services.”

Replying to a complaint filed by All Arunachal Contractors Welfare Association (AACWA) president Nabam Akin regarding the shifting of the RO, the ministry claimed that it decided to take the step “due to such unfortunate incidents.”

“The regional office of the MoRTH was set up in Itanagar in 2008 to look exclusively into the ministry’s works in Arunachal Pradesh. However, the office was shifted from Itanagar to Tezpur in Assam in January 2016, mainly due to law and order problems,” the MoRTH replied.

In his complaint, the AACWA president, while opposing the shifting of the RO, had urged the MoRTH to “shift back the office to Itanagar.”

“Tezpur is 250 kms away from Itanagar, and contractors face problems in carrying out official works due to the long distance. Even for minor works, the contractors have to go all the way to Tezpur, spending huge money and also wasting time,” he said.

Expressing surprise at the MoRTH’s response, Akin alleged that “the MoRTH is trying to portray Arunachal in poor light.”

“There are many central government agencies which have been operating in Arunachal for many years without any issue. If indeed MoRTH officials had faced law and order issues, they should have raised the concern with the state government,” said Akin.

However, he urged the people to stop visiting government offices and businesses to seek donations or financial assistance.

“It is our duty to create a congenial atmosphere, so that everyone feels welcome to work without any fear in the state,” said Akin, and urged the state government and the MPs from Arunachal to “raise this issue and ensure early shifting of the regional office from Tezpur to Itanagar.”

Senior officials of the state government, including from the PWD, were contacted for their views on the issue, but no one responded.