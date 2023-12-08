SC issues contempt notice to commissioner

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 7 Dec: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a contempt notice to Arunachal Pradesh Education Commissioner Amjad Tak over the transfer and posting order in favour of Leparada DDSE Pubi Lombi issued on 21 November this year.

Tak had to cancel the transfer order issued on 6 October, 2023, in which the then DDSE, Nyamo Rina, was posted as the Leparada DDSE, following the high court’s intervention.

It is learnt that the education commissioner had to issue the order on 21 November in favour of Lombi, based on the interpretation of the law department, following the Supreme Court order issued on 13 October, directing both parties to maintain the status quo.

The commissioner had in his order cancelled the order that had been issued on 6 October, which was in favour of Rina.

The contempt notice means that the law department misled the education commissioner by incorrectly interpreting the apex court’s order dated 13 October, 2023, wherein it categorically directed that the status quo be maintained, meaning that the earlier order, issued on 15 November, 2022, transferring Rina as the Leparada DDSE, comes back into force.