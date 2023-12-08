Training prog on oyster mushroom

BASAR, 7 Dec: Twelve BSc agriculture students from Dehradun (Uttarakhand)-based Dolphin (PG) Institute of Bio Medical & Natural Sciences participated in a 10-day training programme on oyster mushroom cultivation at the Mushroom Research & Training Centre here in Leparada district from 28 November to 7 December.

Plant pathology senior scientist Dr Raghuveer Singh trained the students on oyster mushroom cultivation, and acquainted them with the different machineries and equipment available at with the centre.

“Oyster mushroom literature, spawns, and poly bags were provided to the trainees,” the centre informed in a release.