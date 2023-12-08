Golden Jubilee Si-Donyi Hilo Festival Sports Meet begins

[Karda Natam]

DAPORIJO, 7 Dec: The inaugural Tadak Dulom Memorial Football Tournament, being organised as part of the Golden Jubilee Si-Donyi Hilo Festival, 2024 celebration, was kicked off at the mini-outdoor stadium here in Upper Subansiri district on 6 December.

The opening match was played between Pvto Dumpum FC and Ligu Linko FC. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sixteen teams are participating in the tournament.

All India Football Federation Treasurer Kipa Ajay, who kicked off the tournament, recalled “the contribution made to the society by late Dulom, who was also one of the pioneers of Si-Donyi Festival celebration here in 1975.”

Ajay, who is also the general secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), encouraged the youths to play football to stay physically fit and mentally sound. He spoke on the need to “upgrade football infrastructure in the state for the development of the sport.”

Ajay said that the APFA “will make efforts to improve the existing facilities for development of football in the state.”

APFA senior vice president Kipa Takum, Tagin Cultural Society president Larji Rigia, and Si-Donyi Hilo Festival Celebration Committee vice chairmen Porsa Lote and Karsi Kurdu attended the opening ceremony.

Badminton, volleyball and various other traditional games and sports competitions will also be organised as part of the celebration.