17 surgeries conducted during free ENT camp

PASIGHAT, 8 Dec: Seventeen surgeries for tympanoplasty were done and 180 ENT patients were examined at the OPD of Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here in East Siang district during a two-day free ENT surgery camp organised by the Vivekananda Kendra Arun Jyoti (VKAJ), in association with Bengaluru (Karnataka)-based MENTS Hospital, from 6 to 7 December.

As many as 180 ENT patients from East, West, Upper and Lower Siang districts and Lower Dibang Valley district benefitted from the camp.

During the valedictory function, noted blood donor Aini Taloh said that doctors perform humanitarian work. “Aided by modern scientific innovation, the boundaries of medical technology have extended to unimaginable limits. If every doctor does their work with utmost sincerely and perfection, they will be serving the society in the best way possible,” she said.

The MENTS team comprised ENT surgeons Drs PS Pradeep Kumar, H Ramesh, MK Manjunath, Shreyash Pradeep, and Meena Pradip, besides anaesthesiologist S Sagar, and was aided by doctors and assistants of BPGH during the camp.

“More such free camps are planned in the state,” informed VKAJ Arunachal.

Among others, Health Services Joint Director Dr T Tali and retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao visited the camp. (DIPRO)