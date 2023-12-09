Students visit NERIST labs

NIRJULI, 8 Dec: Students of Alphabet Public School were taken on an educational visit to the mechanical and the agriculture labs of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST) here on Friday.

The visit was organised by the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) NERIST, led by UBA NERIST regional coordinator Professor P Lingfa and UBA NERIST coordinator Dr T Patel.

“The initiative, which aims to bridge the gap between academia and rural development, has been actively engaging with schools to expose students to cutting-edge technologies and innovations in various fields,” the NERIST informed in a release, adding that “the visit to the mechanical and agriculture labs was a part of the ongoing effort to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and agriculturists.”

Prof Lingfa, who guided the students, emphasised “the importance of hands-on experiences in shaping young minds.”

“Our goal is not just to impart theoretical knowledge but to provide students with real-world insights. The mechanical and agriculture labs at NERIST are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, and we believe that exposing students to such environments can ignite their passion for learning and exploration,” said Prof Lingfa.

“The students, accompanied by their teachers, witnessed live demonstrations and interacted with various experiments and prototypes,” the release stated.

The mechanical lab showcased advancements in robotics, mechatronics, bio-diesel oil and materials science, while the agriculture lab focused on sustainable farming practices, precision agriculture, and agri-tech innovations.

Dr Patel expressed enthusiasm about the positive impact of such programmes on students.

“Education extends beyond textbooks. Experiential learning in labs like these not only enriches their academic knowledge but also nurtures critical thinking and problem-solving skills,” he said.

“The UBA NERIST team plans to continue organising such educational initiatives, fostering collaborations between academic institutions and schools to create a holistic learning experience for students,” the release said.