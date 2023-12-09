State-level SAANS workshop held

NAHARLAGUN, 8 Dec: A state-level orientation workshop on ‘Social awareness and action to neutralise pneumonia successfully’ (SAANS) was held here on Friday.

The goal of SAANS is to intensify action to reduce mortality due to childhood pneumonia in India to less than 3 per 1,000 live births by 2025. The current figure is 5.1 deaths per 1,000 live births.

No death by pneumonia has been reported in the state this year.

Dr Tana Natung, the state nodal officer for child health under the National Health Mission, and district reproductive & child health officers (DRCHO) conducted the workshop, aimed at generating social awareness and action to neutralise pneumonia successfully.

The workshop saw the participation of DRCHOs from various districts, along with paediatricians and other medical officers who stood in for their district’s DRCHOs.

Emphasising the importance of identifying pneumonia, Dr Natung said that “a campaign on pneumonia will be carried out from 13 December, 2023 to 29 February, 2024.”

He informed media persons that “currently, pneumonia in the state is non-communicable and the total cases of children with pneumonia in the state from April to October this year is 500.”

Out of the 500 cases, many have been cured and the rest are in the process of being cured, he informed.

Another workshop, themed ‘Early childhood development’, was held on Friday with the aim of training the DRCHOs, block medical officers, and ASHAs of all the districts.