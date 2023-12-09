APYC GS suspended for 6 yrs

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) president Tarh Johny on Friday informed that APYC general secretary Tato Gingba Nako has been suspended from primary membership of the APYC and the Congress party for six years “for hurting the ethos of the Youth Congress, violating party discipline, and indulging in anti-party activities.”

In a press release, Johny said that the suspension has been “approved by Indian Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV, through state in-charge Nur Sofiqul Wazid.”