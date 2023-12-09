KOMBO, 8 Dec: Over 1,000 people benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Sewa Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here in West Siang district on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by ZPM Momar Lollen, who said that “the state government is trying its best to provide better services to its people,” and urged the public to seek information about the schemes in all government departments.

Among others, Kombo CO Kartu Bam, HoDs and panchayat leaders supervised the camp.

In Lower Subansiri district, 416 people from Bulla, Tajang, Reru and Kalung villages benefitted from services provided by government departments during a SAD camp held in Lempia on Friday.

Thirty-eight certificates under the PMMVY, the SBBS, the PMAY (U) and the PM Svanidhi schemes were distributed to the beneficiaries during the camp, which was inaugurated by DC HP Vivek. (DIPROs)