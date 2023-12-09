Certification prog for ROs, AROs concludes

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: The second-phase five-day certification training programme for the returning officers (RO) and the assistant returning officers (ARO) of the state concluded at the DK Convention Hall here on Friday.

Eleven national-level master trainers deputed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) imparted the training in two phases: from 28 November to 2 December, and from 4 December to 8 December.

The training programme comprised sessions on nomination, instructions on criminal antecedents, scrutiny of nominations, withdrawal of candidature and allotment of symbol, e-roll, district election management plan, the model code of conduct, paid news and MCMC, expenditure monitoring, IT applications, postal ballot, EVM and VVPAT, etc.

The evaluation was done online and was directly monitored by the ECI.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pawan Kumar Sain and Deputy CEO Shania Kayem Mize addressed the participants.