DC calls for 100% saturation of beneficiaries

YUPIA, 8 Dec: Papum Pare DC Jirken Bomjen said that there is a need to handhold certain sections of the society to achieve 100 per cent saturation of all government schemes, covering all the beneficiaries.

He said this during a district-level monitoring committee (DLMC) meeting for the month of December, held simultaneously with an e-Pragati review meeting at his office here on Friday.

After reviewing the schemes under the MLALAD, NEC, PM/CM flagship programmes, and the saturation schemes, the DC exhorted the heads of departments to “give special focus on achieving 100 per cent goal in the targetted saturation schemes.”

He emphasised on “using outreach programmes like Sewa Aapke Dwar camps and the Viksit Bharat Sanklap Yatra to ensure last-mile coverage of beneficiaries for holistic development of the district and improving the district’s rankings in the state level.”

DPO Lokam Chayu informed that the DLMC meetings, which were earlier held quarterly, will now be held monthly. She also presented a brief on the importance of geotagging and monitoring, and urged all the departments to submit utilisation certificates on time.

The officials of the participating departments highlighted the “physical and financial positions” of the central and state flagship projects, the MLALAD, and the NEC schemes implemented in Mengio circle, and the saturation schemes in the district.

Issues pertaining to the implementation of the schemes, with special reference to credit link schemes, selection of beneficiaries, and IEC bottlenecks, were also discussed during the meeting. (DIPRO)