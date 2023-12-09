Labourers are the nucleus of society: Niglar

ITANAGAR, 8 Dec: Terming labourers “the nucleus of the society,” state BJP general secretary Tadar Niglar on Friday said that a nation cannot survive without them.

Addressing a meeting of the state unit of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) at Hill Top near here, Niglar urged the working class to realise their potentials and values and contribute in the nation-building exercise.

“Unless the working class realises their value, they will consider themselves the weaker section of the society. A nation can survive without a leader, but cannot in the absence of labourers. Once you understand your value, you will find that you are also one among the creamy strata of the society,” he said.

Niglar added that “the working class possesses respect in the society but they need to increase their confidence level, so that they can create wonders which others cannot.”

“The working community contributes to different sectors – be it in constructing roads, building, and others. You are the strongest group of people, without whom it is difficult for us to survive,” the BJP leader said, and urged the working community to “march ahead with confidence, grit and determination.”

On the BJP’s Hindutva ideology, he said that “the party’s policy is not based on religion but on love and sacrifice for the country.”

“All the people living in India are Hindus, irrespective of caste, creed and religion,” he added.

National BMS organising secretary Ganesh Mishra informed that “the sangh is working for social security of the labourers who are working in 29 different countries, and now it has already been implemented.”

“The proposal has already been accepted in the B20 and G20 summit,” he added.

Assam BMS general secretary Naba Kumar Gogoi informed about the organisational setup of the sangh in the Northeast, and informed that “all the states of the region have BMS units and many more are on the pipeline.”

State BMS president Ringu Chapo also spoke.