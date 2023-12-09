Avail benefits of central govt schemes: Guv

LONGDING, 8 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik on Thursday exhorted the villagers of Longding district to “avail benefits from the central government programmes and schemes.”

Interacting with government officials, gaon buras, panchayat members, village chiefs and the public here, the governor advised those who are yet to avail of the benefits to get themselves registered.

Stating that “there must be concerted efforts to make Viksit Bharat Sankalp successful,” he asked the government officials to “work in a mission mode and ensure that all the eligible persons are registered as beneficiaries and 100 per cent saturation is achieved.”

He laid the onus on the district administration and the elected representatives to “reach out to the distant villages to accomplish the target before the coming Republic Day.”

Besides flagging off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra van, the governor, accompanied by his wife Anagha Parnaik, visited a Sewa Aapke Dwar camp here and distributed certificates and farm machineries to the beneficiaries.

They also participated in the signature campaign under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme.

Among others, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu, Longding MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, DGP Anand Mohan, DC Bani Lego, and SP Tumme Amo attended the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)