Eco-adventure camp organised

WALONG, 8 Dec: A four-day ‘Eco-adventure-cum-awareness camp’ was conducted by the Arunachal Photography Club (APC), in collaboration with the youth affairs directorate, here in Anjaw district, with the theme ‘Nurturing nature, harnessing livelihood’.

During the valedictory session of the programme on Thursday, 82 Mountain Brigade Commander, Brig Revati Bhandari, interacted with the 50 participants and encouraged them to “engage yourselves in adventure-related activities for self-sustainable livelihood.”

Earlier, after inaugurating the camp, Anjaw DC Talo Jerang urged the participants to “do away with opium cultivation and take full advantage of the training.” He also urged the club to “carry forward such initiatives to other districts, as well.”

As part of its ‘give back to society’ initiative, the APC conducts programmes on drug abuse, adventure camps, and the recently concluded ‘The Platform’ event’,” it stated in a release.

“Anjaw is potentially rich for rock climbing, bird watching, trekking and white river rafting. Our sole motto is to motivate the youths towards self-reliant and self-sustainable livelihood potentials through adventure sports like white river rafting, paragliding, bird watching, trekking, etc,’ said APC president Bengia Mrinal.

Participating in the final day of the event, Miss Arunachal-2023 Nadek Nabam and Rubaroo Mr India-2023 Tachang Phassang encouraged the participants to “take up adventure-related activities seriously as alternative career in life,” the APC informed.

The four-day programme comprised field training on bird watching, river rafting, kayaking, trekking, and photography.

Bird guide and tour operator Lobsang Tsering delivered a talk on ‘Bird watching as livelihood potential’, while Everesters Tagit Sorang and Tine Mina trained the participants in basic trekking and mountain climbing.

Everester Kishon Tekseng spoke on the basic skills in kayaking and river rafting, while Dr Radhe Natung demonstrated the CPR technique and informed about “wilderness medical emergencies and their management,” and Moge Riba presented a brief on ‘Basic and types of photography’.

A hands-on training programme on mobile and DSLR photography was also conducted in Dong valley.

A solo paragliding trial run was conducted from Dong Peak (Level 3) by Tanang Sorang. A photo exhibition was also put up at the camp, showcasing the landscapes, cultures and the people of the state.

Among others, Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi, the Walong HGB and ground partner Behenso Pul attended the valedictory function, the club informed.