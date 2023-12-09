Training prog on ergonomic tools

GEKU, 8 Dec: Thirty-five farmers benefitted from a training programme on ‘Ergonomically improved tools & equipments’, organised here in Upper Siang district by Nirjuli-based NERIST on Thursday, in collaboration with the Upper Siang KVK.

During the programme, NERIST Agricultural Engineering HoD Dr KN Dewangan conducted an audiovisual session, apprising the farmers of the various ergonomically improved tools and equipments to enhance agriculture practices, improve work efficiency, and reduce drudgery.

He also apprised the participants of the farmer-friendly tools developed by the NERIST.

AIRCP on ESA JPO Sarju Thokchom and AICRP on ESA Junior Clerk Jadab Saikia demonstrated how to use daos, backpacks, orange harvesters ‘NERIST hand sickle’, pineapple leaf pruner, etc, to minimise the difficulties faced by the farmers.

Home science specialist Dorjee Dema Khumu, horticulture scientist Mihin Noomphy, and soil science expert Debia Taje also spoke.