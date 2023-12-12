DCM inaugurates projects in Tirap, bridge  over Charju

BORDURIA, 11 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated three projects – a composite bridge over the Charju river; an auditorium; and a rangsoam hum (indigenous prayer hall) – in Borduria in Tirap district on Monday.

The 50-metre-long composite bridge over the Charju river, linking Deomali with Hukanjuri, was funded by the NABARD with an approximate cost of Rs 5.14 crore, and was constructed by the state PWD.

The bridge will help streamline travel between Deomali and the Hukanjuri check gate, bypassing Assam, and benefit areas such as Namsang, Sippini and Sumsipathar by providing a direct route to Khonsa, without traversing Assam and reducing travel time and distance.

The community hall in Borduria CO HQ was constructed by the urban development & housing department, while the prayer hall was built by the PWD at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakhs.

The DCM emphasised that “the enhanced accessibility provided by the composite bridge will serve as a catalyst for further progress,” and said that, “with the enhanced road communication, other developments will follow in the area, uplifting the socioeconomic condition of the people.”

He said also that structures like the auditorium in Borduria “are essential in every district headquarters, and even in circles, which can be used for holding important meetings and official functions.”

“We cannot stop modernisation arising out of globalisation, but at the same time we must not forget our roots. We must accept modernisation with adherence to traditions. The rangsoam hum will facilitate preservation and promotion of indigenous faiths and practices,” he added.

The DCM commended the intricate handloom and handicrafts items made by local artisans of the state, and emphasised on “the importance of awareness generation about the geographical indication (GI) registration of local products and recognising its role in enhancing marketing opportunities for these unique creations.”

The DCM was accompanied by DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang, Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh, and ZPC Chathong Lowang, besides others. (DCM’s PR Cell)