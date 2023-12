ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: Dangu Talik of Arunachal Pradesh won the bronze medal in the men’s singles badminton event of the Khelo India Para Games, 2023, after losing to Sudarsan MS of Tamil Nadu in the semifinal in New Delhi on Monday.

Competing in the SH6 category, Talik lost 13-21 and 7-21 to Sudarsan.

He had reached the semifinal after defeating Nithin K of Kerala 21-07, 21-04 earlier in the day.

Bamang Rade lost 21-10, 21-15 to Sudarsan MS of Tamil Nadu in the quarterfinal.