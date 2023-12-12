NHRC issues reminder to Assam officials

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a reminder to Assam’s environment & forests department additional chief secretary, the principal chief conservator of forests, and the Dibrugarh senior superintendent of police to submit a detailed report on the death of Lokhi Wangsu, a native of Ngaitong in Tirap district.

Wangsu was allegedly fatally shot by the Assam forest battalion in Dibrugarh district when he was searching for his lost domestic cow in the Towang reserved forest area on 18 September.

The NHRC, following a complaint from the North East Human Rights Organisation, had in October this year directed the additional chief secretary, the principal chief conservator of forests and the Dibrugarh senior superintendent of police to look into the allegations and submit an action taken report within four weeks.

The commission said that no report has been received from the forest department despite explicit directions issued by the commission.

“Let a reminder be issued to the additional chief secretary, dept of environment and forest, Assam, and the principal chief conservator of forest & head of forest force, Assam, to submit a detailed report in the matter, within 6 weeks.

“Let further directions be issued to the SSP, Dibrugarh, Assam, to submit updates status report in both the filed FIRs in the matter, within 6 weeks,” the commission said.

It informed that the Dibrugarh SP had submitted a report on 16 November, informing that two FIRs have been registered in the matter of death of one person in firing by forest officials, “based on written information provided by range forest officer, Joypur and a complaint from the father of the deceased on 17 and 18 September, respectively.”

As per the report, the commission stated: “The IO has seized articles, prepared sketch map, recorded statements u/s 161 CrPC, collected the inquest and the PMR. FSL report is awaited. Investigation is under progress.”