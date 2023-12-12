‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ a driving force for every Indian: Guv

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik said that ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’ is the driving force for every Indian, particularly the youths, to find solutions to every challenge, innovative ideas to march forward, and vision to plan out strategies to be a developed, progressive, caring nation and a world leader by 2047.”

Participating in an ‘Ideas for the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047’ programme at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, the governor said that the central government has “charted the way, and now the onus is on the people of the state to rise to the expectation of the apex leadership.”

“Along with the five pillars to make India self-reliant, ie, economy, infrastructure, technology-driven system, vibrant demography, and demand, national security is also very vital for a nation to progress,” Parnaik said, and added that “a strong armed force and efficient police are big deterrents for antinational elements and unfriendly nations.”

Saying that the youths of Arunachal must be educated, disciplined and motivated, he urged the youths to “imbibe the ‘nation first’ spirit,” and added that “a good leader, good environment and good intention will contribute to nation-building.”

He expressed desire that the youths of the state would actively participate in the programme and provide innovative and progressive ideas which can bring socioeconomic development to every part of the country.

The governor requested the vice chancellors, principals and members of faculties to “motivate the students to contribute in providing suggestions for Viksit Bharat@2047.”

“Today’s leaders have set the motion but it is the youths of the day who will realise the accomplishment,” he added.

Dr Ravi Ranjan Kumar from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) moderated a panel discussion on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’, during which former chief information commission Dr Joram Begi, NERIST Director Dr Narendranath S, RGU Chemistry HoD Dr Rajesh Chakraborty, and RGU Education Associate Professor Dr Chintal Siva Shankar shared their views and interacted with the participants.

College students Chandir Tabia Tegi, Sonam Yanki, Rinchin Lhamu, Jarjum Gadi and Netan Dema Thungon also shared their views on ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’.

Vice chancellors, members of faculties, and students from all the universities in the state, including RGU, the Arunachal Pradesh University, and the National Institute of Technology, along with officials of the higher education department participated in the programme. (Raj Bhavan)