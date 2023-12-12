Man with contraband substance arrested

ITANAGAR, 11 Dec: The Banderdewa police on Sunday arrested one Phassang Kame (28), of Lungsa village (K/Kumey), and seized 24 soap cases containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 286.4 gms, from his vehicle.

On Sunday, the police received information that a huge quantity of contraband drug from Assam was being transported towards Banderdewa in a white Maruti Alto car (AR01-E-6619).

A team, comprising Banderdewa PS OC Inspector Kipa Hamak, SI T Mossang, HC SK Jha, and Constables T Bomdom, R Tsering and C Acha, along with one section of the 138 Bn CRPF, was constituted under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo to intercept the vehicle.

On reaching Banderdewa, the joint team learnt that the suspected car had already crossed Banderdewa.

“Based on his current location, the police team chased the suspected vehicle from Banderdewa, and followed him up to 6 Kilo, Itanagar, where the vehicle was intercepted” and the driver, Taki, was brought back to Banderdewa, the police informed in a release.

The team found and seized the contraband substance from the car, and a case [u/s 21 (c)] has been registered at the Banderdewa police station after the peddler had been arrested.

“Earlier, on 7 December, the Banderdewa police had arrested one Tage Appa (27), of Mudang Tage village in Lower Subansiri district, and had recovered 43 vials containing suspected heroin, weighing approximately 48.47 gms, from his vehicle,” the release said.