DC honours MGNF for ‘significant contribution’

DAPORIJO, 12 Dec: Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori honoured Mahatma Gandhi National Fellow (MGNF) Satyam Raj on Tuesday “for his significant contribution in the field of skill development and entrepreneurship in the remote areas of the district.”

Raj has opened an ‘Arun-Urja’ vocational skill development centre and 10 Usha International sewing schools in various blocks of the district, including border areas Taksing, Limeking, Nacho and Siyum. These areas border Tibet.

Raj, who hails from East Champaran district of Bihar, is now serving as an MGNF under the union skill development & entrepreneurship ministry, and has been posted to Upper Subansiri.

“His efforts have brought positive change in the field of skill development and entrepreneurship in Upper Subansiri district, and provided job opportunities and social development to the local youths,” according to a release.

“Youths from Upper Subansiri, as well as neighbouring districts, have benefitted from various ongoing training programmes on mushroom cultivation, solar and electrical installation/designing, tailoring-cum-embroidery training, commis chef-cum-hospitality, and have become successful entrepreneurs to earn their livelihood,” the release said.

District Agriculture Officer Rukdam Jeram described Raj as a “one-man army in the district for skill development-related duties.”

“Skill development is the need of the hour, and there is a need to connect more and more youths with it, so that they can take advantage of the skill development schemes and prepare themselves better for jobs and businesses,” said Raj.

He added that “there is a greater need to connect the youths of tribal/border areas with skill development, so that they can come into the mainstream of the society.”

Among others, District Horticulture Officer Taw Papu, Payeng CO Yamo Tamut, District Industries Centre EI John Rai, ArSRLM District Mission Manager Kepor Mara, Cluster-based Business Organisations’ secretary Pinki Thokchon, and SBI Branch Manager Tashi Nungnu were present on the occasion and congratulated Raj for his commendable work, it said.