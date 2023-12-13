Training prog on opioid substitution therapy

NAHARLAGUN, 12 Dec: A five-day training programme on opioid substitution therapy (OST), hosted by the prevention division of the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), began here on Tuesday.

Being organised as part of the National AIDS Control Programme, the training is being attended by staffers of OST centres of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

During the inaugural function, New Delhi-based AIIMS Professor Dr Ravindra Rao presented an overview of the benefits of the OST programme. He stressed that “drug addiction should be treated as a mental health issue rather than a legal one.”

APSACS Project Director Dr Marbom Basar highlighted the significance and role of OST in enhancing programme delivery at the grassroots level.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by, among others, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini and Health Services Director Dr D Wange.