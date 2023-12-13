Sub-jr boys’ and girls’ judo team leaves for Kerala

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: A 15-member judo team from Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by three officials, left here for Kerala to participate in the Sub-Junior National Judo Championships, 2023-’24, to be held at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kochi from 15 to 18 December.

Prior to the team’s departure, Sports Authority of Arunachal Director Gumnya Karbak interacted with the judokas and the officials and advised the athletes to “demonstrate fair play and good sportsmanship throughout the competition.”

The flagging-off programme was attended also by Arunachal Judo Association acting president Tagru Magong, its secretary-general Rahul Mipi, and treasurer Tai Abu.

The team:

Girls: Oji Pul, Nang Nishani Khen, Kesang Cheren Naksang, Tunu Gamlin, Pona Jenchan, Matung Techi, and Sonam Yangchin (below 57kg).

Boys: Chogroso Tablumnyu, Buko Meto, Kipa Chingpa, Tagru Taluk, Timso Pul, Najen Homnyu, Kishan Ngadong, and Tana Karbia.

Sudhir Kumar Shaw and Kato Ngadong are the coaches, and Gegul Goi is the manager of the team.