Subroto Cup: Upper Subansiri defeat East Siang 2-0

20 matches played on Day 2

BASAR, 12 Dec: Upper Subansiri defeated East Siang 2-0 in the boys’ category of the state-level Subroto Cup Football Tournament here in Leparada district on Tuesday.

In total, 20 matches (10 each in boys’ and girls’ category) were played on day two of the tournament.

The results:

Boys: West Siang drew 1-1 with Namsai; ICR beat Changlang 4-0; East Kameng beat Lower Siang 1-0; Kra Daadi beat Lower Dibang Valley 2-0; Tirap beat West Kameng 2-1; Leparada drew with Kurung Kumey (2-2); Siang beat Longding 2-0; Papum Pare drew with Dibang Valley (0-0); and Kamle drew 1-1 with Lower Subansiri.

Girls: West Kameng beat Tawang 2-1; ICR beat Lower Siang 1-0; Anjaw beat Changlang 2-0; Pakke-Kessang drew 2-2 with Lower Subansiri; Papum Pare beat Kamle 2-0; Longding beat Namsai 2-0; East Siang beat Dibang Valley 3-0; Upper Subansiri beat Siang 1-0; East Kameng beat Lohit 3-0; and Shi-Yomi were given a walkover against Tirap. (DIPRO)