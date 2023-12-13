Youths beautify GMS in Latau

LATAU, 12 Dec: Trigonometry, which describes itself as “a group of socially conscious youths,” participated in beautifying the Govt Middle School (GMS) here in Anjaw district on Tuesday.

The group’s members also donated educational essentials such as maps, globes and sports items to the school, and planted saplings of fruit and ornamental trees in the school premises.

Various stakeholders, including the gram panchayat chairperson, the school management committee, local youths, students, and the school’s headmaster and teachers were also present on the occasion.

Trigonometry chairman Tobom Dai informed that the school beautification project was undertaken as part of the group’s annual convention, emphasising the group’s commitment to give back to society.

Dai encouraged students to “strive for success and contribute positively to society.”

The group announced that it will sponsor the school’s meritorious students, and pledged to take up “future repainting and refurbishing initiatives within the school,” it said in a release.