3 drug peddlers arrested

ZIRO, 12 Dec: The Lower Subansiri police arrested three drug peddlers over the last five days from Hapoli area, and seized a total of 79.05 gms of suspected heroin from their possession, SP Keni Bagra informed.

The latest arrest was made on 11 December.

Based on credible information that one Rakhe Takka was peddling drug near Medical Line, Hapoli, a team of police, led by SDPO Ojing Lego, reached the rental apartment of the alleged accused. During search, 18 plastic vials, containing suspected heroin, weighing 47.46 gms, besides Rs 4,000, considered to be sales proceeds, were seized from his possession.

Earlier, on 7 December, a drug peddler was arrested during a random checking at Hill Top Colony in Hapoli by a team of police led by SI (P) K Yigam. They intercepted a car driven by one Binya Taye and recovered 5 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 5.33 gms, from his possession.

Based on Taye’s revelation, the team reached the rental apartment of another alleged accused, Hiba Chachung. During search, 24 plastic vials, containing suspected heroin weighing 26.26 gms, and Rs 40,000, suspected to be sales proceeds, were seized from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses.

Cases have been registered under appropriate sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway, the SP said.