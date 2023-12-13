ZPC appeals for secondary and higher schools 

YUPIA, 12 Dec: The Papum Pare Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC), Nabam Yakum, has appealed to the education department for the establishment of government secondary and higher secondary schools in the district headquarters.

In a press statement, the ZPC informed that Yupia currently has only three upper primary schools and one primary school. After completing their studies, students have to go to Doimukh or Naharlagun for higher school education.

“Many government officials in Yupia, along with locals, are facing challenges due to the lack of higher schools. Additionally, the student population in the area is increasing. Taking all this into consideration, I urge the state government to promptly sanction the establishment of a secondary and higher secondary school for Yupia,” the ZPC said .