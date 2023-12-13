Guv, CM discuss progs, security issues

ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu discussed matters related to the Viksit Bharat programmes, Seva Aapke Dwar, the vibrant border village projects, and security issues during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The governor stressed on the importance of adopting a “mission-oriented approach by all stakeholders to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047,” and emphasised on “active participation by government officials and the youths of the state in advancing this vision.”

Drawing from his recent tour of Longding, Tirap and Changlang districts, Parnaik highlighted the need for conducting more awareness campaigns, and said that government officials should “make special efforts to connect with the people.”

The governor also underscored “the significance of real-time monitoring for the success of Viksit Bharat,” and advocated using automation to achieve this. He directed the district officials to automate their offices and data “for efficient implementation.”

Chief Secretary Dharmendra also attended the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)