Mein directs govt officials to disseminate information about govt prog and policies

LEKANG, 13 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has directed the government officials to disseminate information about government programmes, schemes and policies to every nook and corner of the state.

Interacting with the beneficiaries of various schemes during a special Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) programme at Nongkhon Satghoria here in Namsai district on Wednesday, Mein said that the VBSY is being conducted across the country to ensure that the benefits of all the flagship schemes launched by the government reach the targeted beneficiaries. He emphasized the importance of soil health cards and urged all to get their soils tested.

Envisioning the dream of becoming a developed nation by 2047, he advised all to have knowledge on all the services and assistance being provided by the government.

Education minister Taba Tedir said that the government has taken the responsibility of addressing all issues-right from housing to hygiene-through various welfare schemes.

“The education sector has made progress manifolds since 2014; there has been a significant increase in the number of IITs, IIMs, medical colleges in the country,” he said.

UD & housing minister Kamlung Mossang said that it should be a conjoined effort of all to achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He said that all the schemes should be judiciously implemented.

PHE&WS minister Wangki Lowang said that inclusive development cannot be achieved without the participation of the general public.

“Equal participation in this front is the need of the hour,” he said, urging the people to build a sense of belonging and take ownership of public properties.

MLAs Jummum Ete Deori, Chakat Aboh and Chau Zingnu Namchoom, the Namsai SDO, the SP, all the heads of offices, GBs, PRI members and general public attended the programme.

The Lower Siang district administration also organized VBSY programmes and SAD camps at Koyu and Garu on 5 and 12 December, respectively.

In Tirap, Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin flagged off VBSY for Bari Basip and Khela Bunting blocks on Wednesday.

Sawin urged everyone to avail the benefits of various welfare schemes, launched by the central as well as the state government.

The MLA distributed KCC and other documents during the VBSY programme.

The programme was attended, among others, by Khela-Bunting ZPM Tumwang Lowang, Bari-Basip ZPM Tediap Hallang, CO Ripi Doni, DPO LR Roy and district BJP president Kamrang Tesia. (DIPRO)