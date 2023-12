Subroto Cup: QFs line-up complete

Staff Reporter

BASAR, 13 Dec: The quarterfinal line-up of the state-level Subroto Cup Football Tournament was completed on Wednesday.

The quarterfinalists in the boys’ category are ICR, East Kameng, Kra Daadi, Tirap, Kurung Kumey, Siang, Upper Subansiri and Lower Subansiri.

While ICR will take on East Kameng in the first quarterfinal, Kra Daadi will be up against Tirap in the second quarterfinal. Kurung Kumey will meet Siang in the third quarterfinal and Upper Subansiri will lock horns with Lower Subansiri in the fourth quarterfinal.

In the girls’ category, West Siang, Lower Subansiri, Papum Pare, Leparada, East Siang, Upper Subansiri, Shi Yomi and ICR are the eight teams remaining in the race for the top honor.

West Siang will meet Lower Subansiri in the first quarterfinal while, Papum Pare will take on Leparada in the second quarterfinal. The third quarterfinal will be played between East Siang and Upper Subansiri before ICR taking on Shi Yomi in the fourth quarterfinal.

All the quarterfinal matches will be played here on Thursday.

Day- 3 results (Boys):

Changlang beat Lohit 1-0, Shi Yomi beat Lower Siang 3-0, Upper Siang drew 0-0 with Kra Daadi, Tirap beat Anjaw 1-0, Kurung Kumey beat Pakke Kessang 4-0, Longding beat Tawang 3-1, Papum Pare beat East Siang 1-0, West Siang beat Kamle 2-0, Lower Subansiri beat Namsai 3-0, Upper Subansiri drew 0-0 with Dibang Valley.