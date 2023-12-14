Puroik village without road and bridge, org appeals to CM

[ Tongam Rina ]

ITANAGAR, 13 Dec: Puroik Colony, nestled between the bustling twin towns of Itanagar and Naharlagun, remains isolated due to the absence of a connecting bridge and road, despite its close proximity to the vital 415 NH. The compact village, comprising some 50 houses and a government upper primary school catering to over 400 students, becomes inaccessible during the monsoon as the area gets extremely muddy and flooded, submerging the school premises located adjacent to the river.

Approaching the village, situated a mere hundred meters from NH 415 demands navigating an uneven downhill path, rendering it inaccessible for individuals with limited mobility. Compounding the issue is the precarious state of a hanging bridge, on the brink of collapse, posing a severe risk to the safety of those dependent on it.

All Puroik Welfare Society (APWS) has persistently advocated for the construction of a bridge and road linking NH 415 to the upper primary school in Puroik Colony. The series of appeals date back to April 2022 when the Puroik Colony Development Committee forwarded a request to the deputy commissioner, seeking a road and suspension bridge.

The chief engineer (SID&P) included the proposal under the SIDF head of account for the fiscal year 2023-24, which was subsequently sent to the directorate of planning. In October 2023, the local MLA Techi Kaso, wrote to the secretary of planning and investment the matter and take necessary action.

Kapit Bachang, general secretary of the All Puroik Welfare Society, said that the APWS has consistently written to various offices seeking road and bridge construction, yet their appeals have been ignored. He appealed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu to consider the proposal of road and a bridge to make commuting easier for students and local residents.

Bachang sought the personal attention of the CM to alleviate the hardships endured by the community, even after more than two decades since the establishment of the village.

He said that the absence of a bridge and road, vital for connecting Puroik Village to NH 415, continues to disrupt daily life, accessibility, and education, reflecting the government’s apathy towards the issue.