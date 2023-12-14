Dist-level Mukhya Mantri Sports and Literary C’ship 2023 begins

MANI, 13 Dec: The 2nd district-level Mukhya Mantri Sports & Literary Championship, 2023 began at Govt Secondary School here in Papum Pare district on Wednesday.

Around 150 students from various schools of Papum Pare (Rural) will be competing in various track and field events, such as shot put, javelin throw, discus throw, 100 mtr, 200 mtr, 400 mtr, 4×400 relay, 1500 mtr, 3000 mtr races, high jump, long jump and literary events like elocution, quiz, extempore speech, essay and drawing competitions.

The winners of these sports and literary events will then participate in the state level championships to be held in Namsai from 19 to 23 December.

Papum Pare DDSE TT Tara, who kicked off the event, said, “The impetus by the government to ensure all round development of the children is clearly evident through this event and that the onus is upon the children to utilise the opportunity to hone their skills.”

He emphasized on the importance of games and sports and literary competitions for overall development of the students. He advised the students to maintain discipline and sportsman spirit throughout the championship. (DIPRO)