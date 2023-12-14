SSB Sector HQs organize workshop on waste management

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 13 Dec: The SSB Sector headquarters here in West Kameng district organized a workshop on waste management and cleanliness as part of the ongoing Swachhata Pakhwada (cleanliness fortnight) at Govt Secondary School, Kakaling here on Wednesday.

Deputy inspector general AKC Singh highlighted the threat posed by plastic pollution to the environment as well as the consequences of environmental degradation on humans.

Singh also highlighted the importance of recycling plastic waste to beat plastic pollution to some extent.

He advised the students to maintain good personal hygiene and keep their surroundings neat and clean.

Students, teachers and all ranks of the force attended the workshop.