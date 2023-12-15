AASSAC to felicitate Tari, Tallo

ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: The Alumni Association of Sainik Schools Arunachal Chapter (AASSAC) on Thursday congratulated newly inducted Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) member Koj Tari and recently inducted IAS officer Taru Tallo, and said that the association will felicitate the duo.

AASSAC president and HPD Chief Engineer Pura Tupe said, “AASSAC is extremely proud of the achievements of our brothers Koj Tari and Taru Tallo, who are alumni of Sainik School, Imphal (Manipur). We will felicitate them and give them opportunity to share their vast experiences to inspire our upcoming young generation boys and girls of Arunachal Pradesh studying in various Sainik Schools in India.”

Expressing gratefulness to the Pema Khandu-led state government for selecting Tari, a retired colonel, for the coveted post, the AASSAC president said that the induction of the decorated veteran Army officer as an APPSC member “will not go in vain and Tari will surely stand by his duty in an honest and disciplined manner, as taught in Sainik School and in the armed forces,” said Tupe.

AASSAC general secretary Techi Tajo said, “It is indeed good news that one of our alumni and senior, Koj Tari, has been selected as a member of the prestigious APPSC. We hope Tari will bring in the much-needed changes in the APPSC system to meet the hopes and aspirations of our unemployed educated youths,” and added that “the induction of Taru Tallo to IAS will motivate the young generation students of Sainik Schools to open up their horizons.”

Tari belongs to Dutta village in Lower Subansiri district. He did his schooling from Sainik School, Imphal from 1978 to 1985, and got into the National Defence Academy in 1985. He was commissioned into the Jat Regiment in 1988. Tari also did a commando course and a security course for officers at Pune (Maharashtra)-based Military Intelligence Training & Depot, besides undergoing an instructor course in counter-insurgency and jungle warfare in Vairengte, Mizoram. Besides being an excellent footballer in his school days, Tari also possesses a first-class MSc degree in defence and strategic studies from the Madras University, and a first-class MSc degree in counselling psychology from MLC University, Shillong (Meghalaya).

During his professional service life, Tari participated in several classified operations, for which was awarded commendation medals. Tari has also the distinction of successfully conducting many recruitment examinations for NCC and soldiers in the armed forces.

The AASSAC is one of the oldest and biggest alumni platforms of students from Arunachal Pradesh who studied in various Sainik Schools in the country. It has an enrolled membership of more than 2,000 alumni with many prominent personalities, including late Kuru Hassang (the first fighter pilot of AP), late Dera Natung, late Jarbom Gamlin, several serving and retired chief engineers, top bureaucrats, serving armed forces personnel, technocrats, and businessmen.