CE visits site for bridge construction

BOLENG, 14 Dec: PWD (SID&P) Chief Engineer Dani Gambo, along with Boleng SE Gobo Yirang on Thursday visited the site for the construction of a 24R motorable suspension bridge over the Siang river to connect Siang district headquarters Boleng with Rasing Mopit village.

During the visit, the CE pointed out the necessity of “making a separate proposal for an approach road on the right bank of the river.” In response to the proposal, the Boleng PWD EE, in the presence of the public, assured to submit a proposal for the construction of an approach road shortly.

Former minister Tahung Tatak, who was present during the site visit, briefed the CE on the importance of the bridge.

Among others, Assistant Engineer Tatubor Jamoh, Dosing Rasing Bane Kebang president Tamiyo Mingki, its secretary Sontu Pajing, and DSWS president Takum Tasing accompanied the CE. (DIPRO)