APEDA observes Energy Conservation Week

ITANAGAR, 14 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) organised a series of awareness programmes on ‘Energy conservation and lifestyle for environment’ in 15 districts to mark the Energy Conservation Week from 8-14 December.

The programmes included marches by school students, sloganeering and highlighting the theme ‘LiFE’ (lifestyle for environment).

Students of Classes 9 and 11 from various schools participated in essay writing competitions on energy conservation. Workshops on energy conservation and energy efficiency for panchayat members and SHGs were also organised as part of the weeklong programme.

The observance of the Energy Conservation Week culminated on the National Energy Conservation Day on 14 December.

In Itanagar, the day was observed at the state banquet hall.

The district-level winners

Class 9 category: Dana Nayum (Mallo Tarin GHSS, Itanagar, first prize); Markio Pega (Mallo Tarin GHSS, Itanagar, second prize); and Emily Hembrom (King Cup Public School, Itanagar, third prize).

Class 11 category: Daphe Ganagsa (GHSS Ganga, first prize); Yangda Eta (Mallo Tarin GHSS, Itanagar, second prize); and David Taga (GHSS Arunodaya, third prize).

Addressing the valedictory function, Chief Conservator of Forests Samuel Changkija exhorted the participants to “inculcate environment-friendly habits like carrying cloth bag and water bottle in place of single-use plastics to protect the environment from degradation.”

APEDA Director Marbom Bam spoke on the Energy Conservation Act, 2001.

A ‘Go electric’ programme, featuring demonstration of electric vehicles by Iconic and Mahindra, was also conducted at the venue.

Students from the NERIST presented innovative projects under the guidance of NERIST Electrical Department Assistant Professor Dr Piyali Das.

The programme was coordinated by APEDA Deputy Director Asi Linggi and APEDA Itanagar Project Officer Tengam Taba Nyodu, the agency informed in a release.

The weeklong event was observed also in Lohit, Tawang, Namsai, Tirap, and other districts. (With inputs from DIPROs)