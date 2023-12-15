Govt flagship progs reviewed

KHONSA, 14 Dec: The progress of various central and state government flagship programmes and 14 saturation tracker schemes were reviewed during a meeting chaired by ADC H Kri here in Tirap district on Thursday.

It emerged during the meeting that the progress of some of the schemes, like the PMSBY, the APY, Mudra loan, etc, are very slow.

The ADC urged the HoDs concerned to “work proactively and sincerely, so that the benefits of all the government schemes reach the targetted beneficiaries.” He also asked the HoDs to regularly monitor the progress of the schemes being implemented by their respective departments through their field functionaries.

DPO LR Roy also spoke.

The DPDO, the DMO, the WCD DD, the UD&H EE, the DHO, the ADTH, the DFCSO, the PHE&WS AE, the RWD AE, the ADO (HQ), an officer from the SBI, the fishery officer, and the trade & commerce inspector attended the meeting. (DIPRO)