Eagle Trophy C’ship kicked off

Youths face threat from drugs, alcohol, internet addiction: SP

[ Bengia Ajum ]

YUPIA, 14 Dec: The biggest threat to the youths of Arunachal comes from addiction, whether it is drug, alcohol or internet, said Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar.

He said this after kicking off the 8th Eagle Trophy Football Championship at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium here on Thursday.

Expressing serious concern over the growing addiction to vices, Gusar urged the youths to shun such things and take up sports to not only gain fitness but to make a career out their chosen sports.

“Youths are the future of the state. It saddens me to see them destroying their lives to addiction. Today, apart from drugs and alcohol, addiction to mobile phones and the internet has become a huge threat,” he said.

Gusar said also that the ongoing improvements in sports infrastructure would help the growth of sports in the state.

“We are seeing gradual improvement in sports infrastructure in the state. The youths need to take advantage of it,” he said.

Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) secretary and All India Football Federation treasurer Kipa Ajay said that “Eagle Trophy is a kind of preparation for the national-level Santosh Trophy, which will be conducted in the state in February 2024.

This tournament will give us a fair idea of where we can improve for the Santosh Trophy. The Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium will be the main venue, besides Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Naharlagun. We are taking help of technical experts to prepare the two grounds and also prepare our football team,” said Ajay.

He further said that, when the two stadiums are ready, the APFA will organise more events, including women’s football championship, in the days to come. He informed also that floodlights will be installed at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, so that night matches can be organised.

The opening match of the championship was played between defending champion Gora Makik SC (GMSC) and Todo United FC. The match was won by GMSC with a score of 2-0.

Tame Agung opened the scoring for GMSC in the 5th minute of the first half. The second goal for the defending champion was scored by Techi Rana in the 52nd minute.

On Friday, two matches will be played. In the first match, APPSCB will lock horns with Bamang Taji FC, while Capital Complex FC will play against Minu FC.