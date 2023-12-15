Subroto Cup tourneys reach semifinal stage

Staff Reporter

BASAR, 14 Dec: The state-level Subroto Cup football tournaments for boys and girls reached the semifinal stage on Thursday.

The four teams that have made their way to the semifinals in the boys’ category are East Kameng, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Lower Subansiri.

In the girls’ category, the semifinalists are West Siang, Papum Pare, East Siang and Shi-Yomi.

The first semifinal in the boys’ category will be played between East Kameng and Kra Daadi, while Kurung kumey will meet Lower Subansiri in the second semifinal.

In the girls’ category, West Siang will play against Papum Pare in the first semifinal and East Siang will take on Shi-Yomi in the second semifinal.

All the semifinals will be played on Friday.

Match results

Boys: East Kameng beat ICR 2-0; Kra Daadi beat Tirap 4-0; Kurung Kumey beat Siang 4-2; and Lower Subansiri beat Papum Pare 3-2 (via penalty shootout)