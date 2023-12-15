Orange Festival of Adventure & Music begins

[ Karyir Riba ]

DAMBUK, 14 Dec: The Orange Festival of Adventure and Music (OFAM) began here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Thursday, turning the serene countryside into a vibrant, colourful and happening centre.

The 8th edition of India’s first adventure and music festival is once again set to enthrall music lovers from all around the world with national as well as international musicians and artists lined up to entertain fans during the four-day-long event, including legendary artists like Bombay Vikings and Leslee Lewis.

Adventure junkies will also not be left behind as the OFAM is filled with adventure sports such as giant swing, free fall, zip lining, wall/rock climbing and hot air balloons. A time speed distance car rally is also on the line for interested women.

The OFAM is also famous for the wonderful food it offers to food lovers. Ranging from local to international cuisines, this year too, food lovers will have a lot on their plates as a number of stalls offering a wide variety of foods and drinks have been set up in and around the festival site.

The hustle and bustle in the otherwise quite town cannot be missed as a number of campsites have been set up to provide accommodation to the festival-goers who have arrived in hordes from near and far. Homestays and resorts get booked months in advance, giving campsites a booming business, each more welcoming than the other.

This year, the OFAM has collaborated with Yuva Karyashala to include the young ones in workshops for mixed martial arts, painting and breaking (dance sports), by well-trained trainers like MMA national champion Tor Perme and Young Talent Artist awardee Karken Riba.

The OFAM organiser has also collaborated with the Arunachal Photography Club for a photography contest, aiming to promote Dambuk. It is open to all photography enthusiasts.