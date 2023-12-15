NABARD project on aquaculture concludes

NERE, 14 Dec: A project titled ‘Aquaculture through climate resilient programme for augmenting farmers’ income’, supported by the NABARD and implemented by NGO Ayang Trust, concluded in Nere village in East Kameng district on Wednesday.

Sixty fish farmers from four villages, including Seba, Ningcho and Lumdung, were trained in pond maintenance and scientific feeding, disease control strategies, and production of affordable fish feed. They were also provided with various operational inputs.

NABARD DDM Talung Taloh advised the fish farmers to “use scientific applications to improve feed conversion ratios and lower fish mortality, both of which increase farmer revenue,” and also urged them to “take advantage of atmanirbhar schemes of the state government.”

KVK fishery scientist VK Mishra explained the advantages of producing fish feed using locally accessible resources to lower input costs, and encouraged the farmers to “employ empty paddy fields for mustard planting, which produces fish feed and oil.”

Head Gram Pradhan Dali Cheri said that “the problem of high fish mortality due to various disorders and diseases have been significantly resolved by the inputs and training.”

Anjan Sarmah and Dhrubajyaoti Barua from Mahabahu Fisheries Pvt Ltd, Gohpur, were also present.