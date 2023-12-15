Raj Bhavan, AR department failed media

The decision not to allow journalists inside the Raj Bhavan during the recent swearing in of two new members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is undemocratic. The decision deeply hurt the media persons of the state, forcing the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists and the Arunachal Press Club to strongly condemn the restriction of media. The security officials did not allow media persons to cover the event. Also, surprisingly, no invitation was sent out to the media to cover such an important event.

Everyone is aware of how the APPSC paper leak scandal has unfolded in the last one year. The entire state was waiting to see the swearing in of the new members of the commission. By denying media entry, the authorities tried to deny information access to the public at large. This is against the ethos of democracy. There was a clear lack of understanding between the Raj Bhavan and the AR department. The lack of coordination created an embarrassing situation for the press people. The Raj Bhavan always behaves in typical British colonial style and is usually not friendly to media visits. However, sensing the importance of the event, the AR department should have properly coordinated with the Raj Bhavan and created space for the press to cover the swearing in of the members.