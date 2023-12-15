Regional agri fair concludes

PASIGHAT, 14 Dec: A three-day ‘CAU- Regional Agri Fair, 2023-’24 North East India’, themed ‘Farmers’ and students’ conclave igniting agri revolution connecting agripreneurs to circular economy’, concluded here in East Siang district on Thursday.

During the fair, seeds and 22 essential items were distributed to farmers across the seven states of the Northeast.

Addressing the participants, CAU (I) Vice Chancellor Dr Anupam Mishra said that “the agri fair is organised with an aim to bring entrepreneurs, farmers and other stakeholders on one platform, along with experts, to discuss the problems faced by the farming community.”

The VC emphasised on “convergence between the research institution, university, state department, FPOs, farmers’ organisations, and farmers to augment extension efforts.” He also requested the agriculture department and the farmers of the state to “visit colleges that are located in all the states of Northeast India to interact and collaborate with the college and KVKs in planning and execution of various activities.”

The fair featured six technical sessions, during which new research findings and innovative ideas and technologies suitable for farmers were presented, and the farmers’ problems discussed.

CAU (I) Extension Education Director Prof Ph Ranjit Sharma, CAU (I) Instructions Director Dr S Basanta Singh, former ICAR New Delhi agricultural extension DDG Dr Puranjan Das, and Imphal (Manipur) CAU Chancellor Prof Pradeep Kumar Joshi also spoke.

Students, faculty members and staffers of the East Siang KVK and the College of Horticulture & Forestry here witnessed the programme in the virtual mode.