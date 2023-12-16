MEDPs for SHGs’ members concludes

HAYULIANG, 15 Dec: Members of several self-help groups (SHG) from different villages in Hayuliang participated in micro-entrepreneurship development programmes (MEDP) on ‘mushroom cultivation’ and ‘bakery products’, which concluded here in Anjaw district on Friday.

The SHGs are based in villages in Hayuliang which have been identified under the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme. The MEDPs were conducted by Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust (SSRDPT) and Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT), respectively, with NABARD sponsorship.

Earlier, BLCCT president Chandan Prasad highlighted the significance of MEDPs in uplifting rural livelihoods, and shared insights from his own experiences in implementing various MEDPs, highlighting success stories that serve as inspiration for the community.

The NABARD’s Itanagar-based Regional Office (RO) GM Damodar Mishra congratulated the SHGs and the PIAs on successfully completing the MEDP, emphasising that “completion of such a programme is not the end but the beginning of new steps in the direction of making SHG members true entrepreneurs, and keeping the development process moving.”

Hayuliang ADC Julity Mihu assured the SHGs that all support would be provided to them by the administration, while NABARD DDM Kamal Roy underscored “the NABARD’s steadfast commitment to empowering SHG members through skill development and competence building.”

Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) BMM Anthony Jugli urged the SHGs’ members to “embrace the entrepreneurial spirit fostered by skill training,” and emphasised “the profound impact of skill development in elevating the socioeconomic status of rural communities, with particular focus on SHGs,” while SSRDPT district coordinator Bhusan Rai told the SHGs to “align your skills with qualifications to transform into entrepreneurs.”

Anjaw ZPC Soblem Pul and Hayuliang ZPM Anjoy Ama also addressed the valedictory function.

Certificates were later distributed to the SHGs’ members who participated in the programme.

The mobilisation of the SHGs was facilitated with support from the ArSRLM.