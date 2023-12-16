Natung commends Sherdukpen, Bugun communities for preserving nature

RUPA, 15 Dec: Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung on Friday commended the Sherdukpen and the Bugun communities “for embracing the theme of preserving nature on a large scale.”

Attending the 3rd edition of the Eaglenest Bird Festival here in West Kameng district, the minister, who was accompanied by, among others, PCCF Jitendra Kumar, also encouraged students and villagers to “plant trees extensively.”

The PCCF in his address commended the organising team and Natung “for their dedicated efforts in nature conservation, including initiatives like the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan.”

Students from Birpur-based Govt Middle School presented a skit on effective ways to protect forests. (DIPRO)