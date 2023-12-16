Subroto Cup finals today

BASAR, 15 Dec: East Kameng will meet Lower Subansiri in the final of the boys’ U-17 state-level Subroto Cup football tournament.

In the girls’ category, Shi-Yomi will take on Papum Pare in the summit clash.

East Kameng reached the final after defeating Kra Daadi 2-0 in the first semifinal, while Lower Subansiri beat Kurung Kumey 1-0 in the second semifinal.

On the other hand, Papum Pare girls thumped West Siang 6-0 in the first semifinal, before Shi-Yomi beating East Siang 3-0 in the second semifinal.

Both the finals will be played on Saturday. While the girls’ final will be played at 7:30 am, the other (boys’) final will be held at 10:30 am.