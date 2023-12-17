Concerted efforts needed to make APPSC a vibrant body: Tari

DOIMUKH, 16 Dec: Newly inducted Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) member, retired colonel Koj Tari, said that concerted efforts by aspirants, parents and the APPSC are needed to make the commission a vibrant body.

Speaking at the annual meet of the All Arunachal Sainik Schools Alumni Association (AASSAC) at Sopo near here on Saturday, Tari said that “the aspirants are sons and daughters of our own soil and they should not fall easy prey to dubious conmen trying to spoil the image of the APPSC.”

“We have been appointed to clean up the system, and we are on the job already,” he said.

Proprietor and editor of the Arunachal Front newspaper and an alumnus of the Sainik School in Goalpara (Assam), Nani Kajeen, said that “there is no dearth of employment for youths who have the qualities of patience, perseverance, and persistence.”

“During my school days, I wanted to become an armed forces officer, and an engineer during my college days. However, destiny put me to be a journalist and I am contented where I stand today,” Kojeen said, adding that “innovation is the key to be a successful entrepreneur.”

AASSAC president Pura Tupe urged the alumni members to “cooperate in making AASSAC more vibrant and stronger like the Old Boys Associations of Nagaland and Manipur chapters.”

“We need to emulate the spirit of unity, fraternity and brotherhood of other alumni associations and contribute more significantly to the development of our state,” the AASSAC president said.

He also highlighted the achievements and recent activities of the AASSAC.

Tari, the first Sainik School alumnus to occupy the constitutional post of an APPSC member, and Taru Tallo, the first alumnus to be inducted as an IAS officer, were felicitated on the occasion.

Besides Tallo, senior alumni members Tamang Gyati, Homen Nara and Chief Engineers TK Tagin, Hage Pilya and Hage Bida also spoke. (DIPRO, L/Subansiri)