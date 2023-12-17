NES president seeks public support for better infrastructure

NYAPIN, 16 Dec: Nyishi Elite Society (NES) president Prof Tana Showren sought support from the public to establish better connectivity, quality roads and infrastructure, and educational and medical facilities in Nyapin area.

Attending a meeting of the alumni association of the Govt Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here in Kurung Kumey district on Friday, Showren also appealed to “the public and societies of the area” to “make relentless efforts to preserve and protect the rich flora and fauna, ensure ecological balance, and promote tourism.”

Lauding the dedication of the teachers serving in the interior area, he requested them to “continue to impart quality teaching.”

Commending the alumni association “for its continued mentoring in development of the Nyapin school,” Showren appealed to the association to “continue your endeavour to create a benchmark to enable the younger to adopt the same.”

Considering the very poor performance of the students in the CBSE exams in the last few years, the NES has adopted one school each in all the Nyishi majority districts. The GHSS here was adopted by the NES on 13 September, 2019.

“To oversee the adopted schools, the NES constituted a monitoring and supervising committee, along with guiding principles. The alumni of these schools were asked to form alumni associations with a mission, ‘Look back to your school’, in order to look into the urgent and essential matters of the NES-adopted schools,” the NES informed in a release.

Earlier, Showren, accompanied by an NES team, unveiled an ‘alumni pillar’ (including the school gate and the approach road), in the presence of NES general secretary Heri Maring, Home Minister Bamang Felix, and others.

The alumni pillar was sponsored by the chairman and the secretary of the alumni association.

The NES team also interacted with the alumni, the public, and schoolchildren, and visited the GHSS here.

During the course of the visit, the NES president and his team apprised the people of the “critical social issues related to the implementation of guidelines for career counselling, Nyishi marriage system, consumption of abusive substances, embracing organic food habits, protection of flora and fauna, athuhvm hvntingto (self-reliance), clean election campaign, and no to early marriage,” the NES stated in a release.