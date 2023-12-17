H&FW joint secy takes stock of health centres in Longding

LONGDING, 16 Dec: Union Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Joint Secretary Rajiv Manjhi visited various healthcare centres in Longding district on Saturday and carried out a comprehensive assessment of the community health centre in ‘aspirational block’ Pongchau.

Accompanied by high-level officials from the state’s health department and district officials, Manjhi interacted with medical officials, ASHAs, anganwadi workers, VOs and PLFs of Pongchau block, and took note of the various issues raised by them. He assured them of “complete support from the union government to ensure prompt redressal.”

The joint secretary also handed over certificates to the beneficiaries of various flagship schemes as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

He also convened a meeting with the deputy commissioner and other officials of the district to prepare an outcome-oriented action plan “to ensure that all key parameters of Pongchau aspirational block are achieved in a time-bound manner.” (DIPRO)